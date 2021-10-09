Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will report earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Ducommun reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $160.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th.

In other Ducommun news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,180,000 after buying an additional 45,978 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ducommun by 232.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ducommun by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,682 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DCO opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.64. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $65.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.54.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

