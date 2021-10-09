Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to Announce $4.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to report $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.21 to $5.02. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported earnings of ($1.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 522%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year earnings of $9.08 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.81 to $14.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $105.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.26 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.17%.

EGLE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 649,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,755,000 after purchasing an additional 65,584 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,661,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 63,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,244,000 after purchasing an additional 141,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 343.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 422,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,970,000 after purchasing an additional 326,849 shares in the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.88 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.06.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

