Zacks: Brokerages Expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $243.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) will post sales of $243.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $247.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $240.60 million. United Bankshares posted sales of $321.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $996.60 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Bankshares.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $249.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.95 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%.

UBSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.67 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 589.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Bankshares (UBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.