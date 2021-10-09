Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alto Ingredients Inc. is a producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products which includes Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients and Renewable Fuels. Alto Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Pacific Ethanol Inc., is based in SACRAMENTO, Calif. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Alto Ingredients from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.50.

Alto Ingredients stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. Alto Ingredients has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $393.16 million, a PE ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 2.99.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $298.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.98 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alto Ingredients will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

