Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $81.69 on Tuesday. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $54.40 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $617.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.74. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

In other news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $152,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBSI. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 116,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.