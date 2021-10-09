Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GDEN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.80.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $51.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Golden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.84. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 2.90.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $2.28. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $292.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.67 million. Analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $992,274.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 260,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,806,547.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 11,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $597,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,363 in the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

