Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ironSource (NYSE:IS) to Hold

ironSource (NYSE:IS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ironSource provides business platform which enables mobile content creators to prosper within the App Economy. ironSource, formerly known as Thoma Bravo Advantage, is based in TEL AVIV, Israel. “

Get ironSource alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.78.

NYSE:IS opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24. ironSource has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $12.70.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ironSource will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in ironSource in the second quarter worth $21,000,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in ironSource in the second quarter worth $210,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in ironSource in the second quarter worth $420,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ironSource in the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter valued at $105,000.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ironSource (IS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.