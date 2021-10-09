Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $71.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.12. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.45. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $52.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.64 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,746,000 after purchasing an additional 322,358 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth about $22,885,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,557,000 after purchasing an additional 272,907 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth about $12,525,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 785,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,187,000 after purchasing an additional 108,331 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.