Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) to Hold

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

SGRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $39.30 on Thursday. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 3.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.79.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Surgery Partners by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Surgery Partners by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Surgery Partners by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

