Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The GEO Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. It specializes in the design, development, financing and operation of correctional, detention and community reentry facilities. It has operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The GEO Group, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GEO. TheStreet raised shares of The GEO Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Shares of GEO opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The GEO Group has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $11.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.71.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

