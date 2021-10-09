Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) to Hold

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.21.

Shares of NASDAQ TA opened at $55.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.28. The company has a market cap of $810.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. TravelCenters of America has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $57.28.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TravelCenters of America by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,992,000 after acquiring an additional 150,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TravelCenters of America by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 55,476 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in TravelCenters of America by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TravelCenters of America by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 16,252 shares during the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

