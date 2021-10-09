Zacks Investment Research Lowers BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BAE Systems is a global company engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea. BAE Systems Inc. is the US subsidiary of BAE Systems plc. Headquartered in Rockville,Maryland, BAE Systems Inc. consists of three Operating Groups that provide support and service solutions for current and future defense, intelligence, and civilian systems; design, develop and manufacture a wide range of electronic systems and subsystems for both military and commercial applications; and design, develop, produce,and provide service support of armored combat vehicles, artillery systems and intelligent munitions. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAESY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BAE Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.12. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the first quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 8.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the second quarter valued at about $10,456,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 6.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after buying an additional 42,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

