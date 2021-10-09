Zacks Investment Research Lowers Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.34. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $82.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.29 million. Analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 118.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,387 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 56,692 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,896 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,319 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

