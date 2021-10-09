Zacks Investment Research Lowers Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. It also provides marketing services for refined products other than jet fuel and petroleum coke; and light products, operates light product terminals in Texas and Tennessee and offers terminalling services to independent third parties. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

NYSE:DKL opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.17 and its 200 day moving average is $41.64. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $48.64.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $168.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.05 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 151.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is currently 89.95%.

In other news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,966.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter worth $229,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter worth $229,000. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter worth $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

