Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) to “Hold”

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

Separately, Dawson James assumed coverage on Profire Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.65 price target on the stock.

Shares of Profire Energy stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12. Profire Energy has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $57.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. On average, analysts predict that Profire Energy will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

