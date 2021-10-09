Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) to Buy

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.12% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SUMO. BTIG Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

NASDAQ SUMO opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average is $19.37. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -13.34.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The business had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $584,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $53,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,175 shares of company stock worth $2,597,144 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 9.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 237.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 43,415 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth approximately $488,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

