Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $41.36.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 780.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

