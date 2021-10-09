ZB Token (ZB) Market Capitalization Tops $129.26 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. One ZB Token coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $129.26 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZB Token has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00050340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.30 or 0.00232541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00012674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00101949 BTC.

ZB Token Coin Profile

ZB Token is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

