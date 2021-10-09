Zeepin (ZPT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5,038.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $410,119.74 and $5,038.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00062826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.11 or 0.00142068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00090681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,034.40 or 1.00098869 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,626.60 or 0.06596213 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.