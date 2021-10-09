Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.74 and last traded at $7.85. 20,407 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 604,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZETA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.56 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at about $2,100,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at about $1,680,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Finally, Adams Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at about $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

