Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Lowered to $186.00 at Barclays

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $210.00 to $186.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.74.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $146.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.64. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $130.05 and a 1 year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

