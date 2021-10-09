ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.55

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and traded as low as $3.53. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 474,600 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get ZIVO Bioscience alerts:

ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZIVO Bioscience stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of ZIVO Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZIVO)

Zivo Bioscience, Inc engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for ZIVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.