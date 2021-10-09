ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals principally in the United States and internationally. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

ZI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised ZoomInfo Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.59.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.72. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $69.72. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.00, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 19,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $1,020,269.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 264,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $13,043,794.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,580 shares in the company, valued at $13,043,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,005,107 shares of company stock worth $1,759,457,184. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

