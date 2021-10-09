Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 490 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 490 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ZURN. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 470.60 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 395 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 400 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 445 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 448.86.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1 year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.