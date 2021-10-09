Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.70% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.
ZWS stock opened at $37.00 on Thursday.
Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile
See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.