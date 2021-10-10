-$0.01 EPS Expected for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.03). Limelight Networks also reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $48.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.24 million.

LLNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.61.

Shares of LLNW stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.51. 738,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $7.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 33.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,893,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 981,570 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Limelight Networks by 63.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,258,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after buying an additional 880,192 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,934,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,325,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Limelight Networks by 51.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,949,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after buying an additional 665,299 shares during the period. 55.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

