-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 466.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.34. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average of $43.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 10,711 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,666,000 after buying an additional 42,616 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 108,108.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 12,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 61.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

