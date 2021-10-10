-$0.14 EPS Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.13). Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.47). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,251.75% and a negative return on equity of 304.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INFI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

Shares of INFI stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $5.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,041,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,065,000 after buying an additional 4,035,328 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 267.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,215,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2,314.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,382,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,105,000 after purchasing an additional 838,751 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 362.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 981,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 769,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.