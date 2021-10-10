$0.16 EPS Expected for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will report $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.15. Denny’s reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,500%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $106.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.98 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DENN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

In related news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 796,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,076.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Denny’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in Denny’s by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Denny’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Denny’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $15.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $20.02.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

