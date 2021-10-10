-$0.20 EPS Expected for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) to report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kadmon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.21). Kadmon reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.46). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kadmon.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 260.49% and a negative net margin of 5,961.77%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KDMN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James downgraded Kadmon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kadmon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDMN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Kadmon by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,785,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,415 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the 1st quarter worth about $14,699,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Kadmon by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,493,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,261,000 after buying an additional 2,880,792 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kadmon by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,074,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,848,000 after buying an additional 1,853,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kadmon by 13,098.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,443,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after buying an additional 1,432,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDMN opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. Kadmon has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

