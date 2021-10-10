$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Open Lending reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 110%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.64.

In related news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,156,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,261,626 shares of company stock worth $42,850,042. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPRO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.51. 337,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,423. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.55 and a beta of 0.38. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.11.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

