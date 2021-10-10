-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) to post ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Genocea Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.18). Genocea Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.60). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genocea Biosciences.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNCA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $5,850,000. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in Genocea Biosciences by 153.9% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 121,233 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Genocea Biosciences by 61.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 99,895 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP raised its position in Genocea Biosciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,929,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 57,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNCA opened at $1.74 on Thursday. Genocea Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

