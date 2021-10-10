$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. Flowers Foods reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Flowers Foods stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.79. 761,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,749. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $25.48. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at $34,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 147.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 52.7% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

