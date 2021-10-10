-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. Accelerate Diagnostics posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.36) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

In other news, Director Hany Massarany purchased 10,000 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 27,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,441.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Birchview Capital LP lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 2,232,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,957,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 34.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 14,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.63. 372,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,151. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

