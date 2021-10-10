$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. First Horizon posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

FHN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.4% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 29,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,626,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,535,841. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

