-$0.44 EPS Expected for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Brookdale Senior Living posted earnings per share of ($0.68) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.72). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brookdale Senior Living.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.14% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $723.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.69 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

BKD traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,264,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,922. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 268.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 245,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 179,068 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 146,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 93,948 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,083,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 60,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookdale Senior Living (BKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.