-$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) will announce ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncorus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.68) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Oncorus posted earnings per share of ($11.41) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oncorus.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04).

NASDAQ ONCR traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $8.86. The stock had a trading volume of 43,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,124. Oncorus has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $228.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Oncorus by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Oncorus by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

