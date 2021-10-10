-$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Protagonist Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 219%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($1.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PTGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

In other news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 77.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 31,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1,378.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 65,107 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 49.9% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 302,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after acquiring an additional 100,831 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 79.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 128,255.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,745. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.66. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $50.54. The stock has a market cap of $867.33 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

