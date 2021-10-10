$0.76 EPS Expected for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Steven Madden reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 94.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $397.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.04 million.

SHOO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Steven Madden to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHOO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,294. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $45.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.08. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

