$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.78. The Bank of Princeton posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after buying an additional 45,206 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after buying an additional 78,772 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 61,727 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,565,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.03. 771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,851. The Bank of Princeton has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $31.31. The company has a market cap of $203.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

