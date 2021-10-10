$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.78. The Bank of Princeton posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after buying an additional 45,206 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after buying an additional 78,772 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 61,727 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,565,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.03. 771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,851. The Bank of Princeton has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $31.31. The company has a market cap of $203.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Earnings History and Estimates for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

