$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the highest is $1.05 billion. Ciena posted sales of $828.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year sales of $3.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $52.60 on Friday. Ciena has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.19.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,169 shares of company stock worth $3,052,639 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 64.1% during the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $417,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 28.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,204 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Ciena by 123.4% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,723,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,283,000 after purchasing an additional 951,830 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ciena by 43.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,918,000 after purchasing an additional 804,544 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 28.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,419,000 after acquiring an additional 719,196 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

