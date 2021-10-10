$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will report earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Webster Financial reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

WBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Webster Financial by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Webster Financial by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WBS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.50. 493,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,498. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.55. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $63.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

