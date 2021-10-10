$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will report $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. Iron Mountain reported sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year sales of $4.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of NYSE IRM traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,916. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.46%.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $1,414,682.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $27,678.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,097 shares of company stock worth $1,558,413 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 69,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 23,158 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,423,000 after buying an additional 191,934 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 382,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,179,000 after buying an additional 42,534 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth $8,342,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,877,000 after buying an additional 185,231 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

