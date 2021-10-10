$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to post sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Twitter posted sales of $936.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year sales of $5.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $6.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $63.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.38. Twitter has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 135.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $1,260,821.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $720,774.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,677 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,508. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 174.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 1,339.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

