$1.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the lowest is $1.20. Take-Two Interactive Software reported earnings of $2.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $9.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTWO. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.74.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 353,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.69. 1,824,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,275. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.07 and a 200 day moving average of $169.85. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $144.58 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

