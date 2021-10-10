12,868 Shares in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,868 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSBR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 109.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,453 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 260.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,307,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,218,000 after buying an additional 945,092 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the first quarter worth about $5,716,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the first quarter worth about $934,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 111,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

NYSE BSBR opened at $6.69 on Friday. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.