13,895 Shares in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 593.5% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 115,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 99,250 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,221,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,927,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,292,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Montes Archimedes Acquisition alerts:

MAAC stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $10.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Montes Archimedes Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montes Archimedes Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.