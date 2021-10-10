17,499 Shares in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at $171,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PCRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

Shares of PCRX opened at $47.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.44. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

