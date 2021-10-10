$18.26 Million in Sales Expected for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to announce $18.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Veru’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.00 million and the highest is $19.00 million. Veru posted sales of $11.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year sales of $68.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.60 million to $82.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $87.22 million, with estimates ranging from $78.57 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 292,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,434. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52. Veru has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -844.16 and a beta of 0.63.

In other news, Director Lucy Lu bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $32,544.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERU. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Veru by 877.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veru by 1,877.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Veru by 58,880.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

