1,811 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Bought by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in TE Connectivity by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 152,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,629,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in TE Connectivity by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 179,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,213,000 after buying an additional 24,394 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 105,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,310,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $633,459,000 after buying an additional 121,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

NYSE:TEL opened at $145.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.87. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $153.54. The company has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.08.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.